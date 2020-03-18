Gas prices in the Twin Cities are close to a low not seen since early 2019 and they’re expected to keep sinking, particularly with the oil market in a free fall.

Crude prices hit an 18-year low Wednesday, and one prominent gasoline analyst said gas retailers have yet to fully pass down their savings to consumers.

But there’s a rub for consumers. They have a lot less incentive to take advantage of the lower gas prices as the Coronavirus threat has led to a virtual public shutdown and a mass migration to work-at-home.

The average price of gasoline Wednesday in the Twin Cities was $2.08 cents per gallon, down from a yearly high of $2.79 last April and near the four-year low of $2.06 cents, according to GasBuddy, a price tracking firm.

In Minnesota as a whole, the gas price Wednesday was $2.04 per gallon; in the U.S. on average, $2.17.

“There is a lot of room for prices to go down further,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “I think gas prices in the Twin Cities could fall another 50 cents.”

An average price gas price range of $1.40 to $1.60 is a “reachable average once gas stations pass on the full decline,” DeHaan said, referring to the steep decline in oil and wholesale gasoline prices.

Oil prices had been falling this winter as the economic damage from Coronavirus began sapping global oil demand. Then the specter of a huge supply glut materialized. Saudi Arabia opened its oil taps full-on, the result of Russia’s refusal to go along with output restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark U.S. crude oil price, had been trading in a band between $50 to $60 per barrel for most of January and February, but plummeted into the low $30s last week.

At midday Wednesday, WTI was trading just below $22 per barrel, down 19%.