No “store closing” signs on Gander Outdoors hang on the Eden Prairie store exterior or interior, but store employees said they have been told the store is closing. They have not been told a closing date.

The Eden Prairie store re-emerged about 18 months ago as a Gander Outdoors after it was on the closing list of bankrupt Gander Mountain. A new ownership group led by Camping World bought assets and reopened a number of the 160 locations that closed.

In early September, Gander Outdoors announced plans to close, sell or repurpose up to 37 locations nationwide as it shifts toward recreational vehicle sales, service and parts. The Bemidji location started its closing sales a few weeks earlier and is now discounting everything 60%, employees said.

Locations in Hermantown, Lakeville, Forest Lake and Baxter are not having storewide clearance sales. All sell or service RVs.

Calls to reach Marcus Lemonis, chief executive of Camping World, were not returned. In an August earnings call, Lemonis said: “In those locations where we don’t sell RVs we are in the process of analyzing which locations are going to move forward.”

Gander Outdoors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Sheboygan, Wis.; Chesterfield, Mo.; Paducah, Ky.; Florence, Ala.; and Buffalo, N.Y., are in the process of closing or have already closed.