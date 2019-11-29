3 p.m. vs. Ottawa • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Win streak vs. Senators at seven

Preview: The Wild returns home after a 1-0-2 road trip against Boston, the New York Rangers and New Jersey. All three games were decided by one goal. The team is on a seven-game win streak vs. the Senators, its longest active win streak against an NHL opponent. .

Players to watch: Wild LW Zach Parise has six goals in his past seven games. C Eric Staal boasts 47 points in 50 career matchups vs. the Senators. Ottawa C Jean-Gabriel Pageau has a team-high 13 goals. D Thomas Chabot’s 12 assists are tied for the most on the Senators.

Numbers: Staal is one game shy of 1,200. The Wild is 5-0-2 in its past seven home games. Its eight home games are the fewest in the NHL. D Ryan Suter has three multipoint efforts over the past four games.

Injuries: Senators RWs Scott Sabourin (head) and Bobby Ryan (player assistance program), Ds Cody Goloubef (undisclosed) and Christian Wolanin (torn labrum) and G Craig Anderson (lower body) are out. Wild G Devan Dubnyk (personal), D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and W Marcus Foligno (lower body) are also out.

Sarah McLellan