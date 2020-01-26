2 p.m. vs. No. 11 Michigan State • Ch. 9, 100.3-FM

Winston vs. Carr II

Preview: The point guard battle between Cassius Winston and Marcus Carr made all the difference in the Gophers’ 74-58 loss on Jan. 9 at Michigan State. Winston opened the game 1-for-6 from the field, but he finished with 18 of his 27 points in the second half for the Spartans (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten). The Gophers (11-8, 5-4) got just 11 points from Carr, who picked up his fourth foul early in the second half. Carr led the Gophers to their first road win Thursday — 62-59 at Ohio State — with 21 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer. Winston is averaging just 11 points and has committed 17 turnovers in the past three games, including losses at Purdue and Indiana.

Players to watch: Gophers G Gabe Kalscheur ended a five-game streak of scoring under double figures with 13 points on Thursday. Kalscheur’s numbers are down from his freshman season: 11.8 to 10.0 points per game and 41% to 33.3% in three-point shooting. Spartans F Xavier Tillman was a stat stuffer in the first game against the Gophers with 19 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals.

Numbers: The Spartans are the No. 1 rebounding team in the Big Ten with a plus-7.9 margin in conference play this season.

Marcus Fuller