2 p.m. at Northwestern • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Wildcats coach Chris Collins is 4-1 vs. Richard Pitino on the road. Pitino is 3-2 vs. Collins on the road.

Preview: The Gophers (12-13, 6-9 Big Ten) played an extremely shorthanded Northwestern team in a 77-68 win Jan. 5 at Williams Arena. The Wildcats (6-19, 1-14) were down to just seven scholarship players with Anthony Gaines, Boo Buie and A.J. Turner sidelined by injuries. Chris Collins’ team is much healthier going into the rematch in Evanston, Ill. Turner and Buie are back. Buie, a freshman guard, is averaging 10.6 points and scored 15 in a 76-67 loss Tuesday at Maryland. Collins is looking to beat Richard Pitino for the fifth time in six meetings after suffering his first loss against Minnesota last month.

Players to watch: Gophers starters Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur, Alihan Demir and Daniel Oturu shot a combined 12-for-42 from the field, including 1-for-15 from three-point range, in Wednesday’s 68-56 loss against Indiana at home. In the past 15 games, Wildcats sophomore Miller Kopp is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 41% from three and has scored in double figures 14 times.

Numbers: The Gophers shot just 10-for-19 from the free-throw line against Indiana, but they were 19-for-19 on foul shots in the last win against Northwestern.

MARCUS FULLER