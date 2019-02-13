GOPHERS MEN'S GAMEDAY

8 p.m. Wednesday at Nebraska • BTN, 100.3-FM

Huskers are stuck in a major rut

Preview: The Gophers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) have their longest losing streak of the season with three losses in a row, all against ranked opponents, including Saturday's 79-55 loss at then-No. 9 Michigan State. Ending the losing skid Wednesday night means they will have to win at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013, for the first time. Gophers center Eric Curry is questionable and could miss his second straight game because of a calf injury. Amir Coffey had a career-high 32 points to lead the Gophers to their first Big Ten victory this season 85-78 against the Cornhuskers on Dec. 5 at Williams Arena. Nebraska (13-11, 3-10) is on a seven-game losing streak, including 81-62 Saturday at Purdue. The Cornhuskers were undefeated at home in Big Ten play last season, but they have lost four straight games this year in Lincoln, Neb. Their last win this season was 66-51 at Indiana on Jan. 25.

Players to watch: Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur, who leads the team in three-pointers (50) and three-point shooting percentage (37.7), scored a team-best 17 points at Michigan State. Kalscheur (10.3) and Daniel Oturu (10.8) are freshmen starters and both average double figures in scoring this season. Nebraska sophomore guard Thomas Allen tied his career-high with 18 points in Saturday's loss at Purdue. Allen is averaging 11.5 points on 47 shooting in the four games since senior Isaac Copeland was lost for the season because of a knee injury in late January.

Numbers: The Gophers are 3-15 on the road the past two seasons, including 1-6 in 2018-19. They were 5-5 in road games in the NCAA tournament season in 2017, including 5-4 in the Big Ten.MARCUS FULLER