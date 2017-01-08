Gallery: Caleb McLaughlin, from left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo, from "Stranger Things," arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Five minutes into Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, following a sunny cold opening that turned the pop overture to the movie musical “La La Land” into a singing, dancing, back-flipping extravaganza, emcee Jimmy Fallon couldn’t stick the landing.

A teleprompter malfunction left him onstage at the Beverly Hilton ballroom, wobbling through improvised welcoming remarks and an awkward opening monologue that included a series of lame jokes about president-elect Donald Trump. “The ballots were tabulated tonight by the accounting firm of Ernst & Young & Putin,” he assured the NBC-TV audience, as if to apologize for a much-criticized “Tonight Show” interview with Trump during the 2016 campaign.

It wasn’t quite a catastrophe to rival Mariah Carey’s production-flawed New Year’s Eve performance, but it suggested that the top review of the event might come in the form of an annoyed 140-character tweet.

The Globes resemble the Iowa caucuses before an election year, or previews of coming attractions at a movie screening — more a kickoff to the Hollywood awards season than a victory lap. Sunday’s big winner was “La La Land,” with seven Globes in all — winning every category in which it was nominated, including best film comedy or musical. Awards also went to lead actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle, who won for his screenplay as well.

In an upset, the modestly budgeted “Moonlight,” following an insecure Miami boy from childhood to maturity, won as best dramatic movie. The odds-on favorite had appeared to be “Manchester by the Sea,” a story about a New England family buffeted by tragedy. Clearly surprised himself, director Barry Jenkins — whose movie was voted best picture Saturday by the National Society of Film Critics — encouraged viewers to “Tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend.”

Still, many sure things remained sure things. Gosling’s acting, singing, dancing, piano-playing, show-stopping whopper of a performance won in the musical/comedy category. Stone — echoing her character, an acting hopeful in Los Angeles — thanked friends and family for their support, noting that “I moved here 13 years ago this week.” Composer Justin Hurwitz was honored for his role in creating one of the first original film musicals in years, winning prizes for score and best original song (“City of Stars”).

There was also no shock when Viola Davis’ powerful performance in “Fences” earned her the prize for supporting actress. She had already won a Tony for the 2010 Broadway revival of the August Wilson play, written while he lived in St. Paul.

Best actor in a drama went to “Manchester by the Sea’s” Casey Affleck, who had already won prizes from the National Society of Film Critics, the National Board of Review, the Critics Choice Awards and the New York Film Critics Association. He was considered the front-runner in a field that included Denzel Washington’s stellar leading performance as a troubled family man in “Fences.”

The Globes also offered some memorable moments of genuine drama along with the traditional industry back-patting.

1. Tom Hiddleston used his first Golden Globe award as star of the AMC miniseries “The Night Manager” to honor international aid workers. Describing his experience in South Sudan, “the youngest country in the world,” and one of the most troubled, he talked about being approached by physicians and nurses who said they had binge-watched the show to ease the strain of their work.

“The idea that I — or we — could provide some relief, entertainment for people … who are fixing the world in places where it is broken made me immensely proud,” Hiddelston said. “I dedicate this to those out there who are doing their best.”

2. When the best foreign film went to Paul Verhoeven’s French mystery “Elle,” he offered sincere gratitude to the Hollywood Foreign Press for appreciating a film about a character who was difficult to sympathize with. But he insisted all praise was due to his celebrated star: “In the center of it all, Isabelle Huppert. I love you, I love you, I love you.” When Huppert later took the stage as the unexpected winner of best actress in a drama, she expressed gratitude to the international team that sponsors the competition for honoring a French film made by a Dutch director in the United States, saying, “Do not expect cinema to set up walls and borders.”

3. The emotional highlight of the evening came in a brief but touching tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. “The past year we lost so many legends and icons,” Fallon said, “but a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days and it was a terrible loss that we all felt.” It introduced a video montage of the pair’s memorable performances, such as Reynolds’ first leading role, dancing with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in the beloved MGM musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Fisher as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, along with scenes from a new HBO documentary about the pair, “Bright Lights.” It was an uplifting contrast to the Oscars’ melancholy “In Memoriam” segment.

4. After 30 nominations and eight wins, Meryl Streep received this year’s honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” She used the attention of the moment to chide Trump over his on-camera impression of a physically disabled newspaper journalist. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “Disrespect invites disrespect. ... Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts.”

She thanked the event’s hosts, citing Hollywood, foreign and press, “the most vilified segments of American society right now. We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in our constitution.”

5. On a lighter note — sort of — Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, vocal costars in the animated “Despicable Me 3,” used gallows humor while they presented the best animated film prize.They recalled the formative cartoon movies of their youths. With perfectly straight faces, they recountered how seeing their first Disney classics turned into traumatic experiences. When Carell was 6, his father took him to see “Fantasia.” When they met his mother in the hall afterward, “that was the moment she told my dad that she wanted a divorce,” he said, pulling off his glasses and wiping his eyes. Wiig said she saw “Bambi” “the same day we had to put our dogs down. Three of them.” Blinking back tears, she said, “That was also the last day I saw my grandpa. He disappeared.”

After a long pause, Carell said, in a choked voice, “And the nominees are ... ”