PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson decisioned top-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan 8-6 to maintain his unbeaten season record and win his first Big Ten Conference championship and his team’s first individual conference title in five years.

Steveson (15-0), the consensus No. 1-rated heavyweight in the nation but the second seed in the weight class, had not faced Parris (28-1) this season because Steveson did not wrestle in the Gophers’ 22-15 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Jan. 17.

The match, at the sold-out Rutgers Athletic Center, was a tussle of titans, with Steveson taking down Parris about 70 seconds into the match and staying on top for 25 seconds before Parris escaped. Steveson traded another takedown for an escape at the end of the period.

Parris escaped early in the second period to close the deficit to 4-3. But Steveson opened the third period with an escape, then took down Parris with less than a minute left. Parris took down Steveson with less than 10 seconds left but could not gain back points.

Steveson, who lost to Anthony Cassar of Penn State in the 2019 finals, advanced to the title match this year by pinning Alex Esposito of Rutgers in 1 minute, 29 seconds in the quarterfinals, then registering a 9-4 decision over Tony Cassioppi of Iowa in the semifinals.

The Gophers, who also got a fourth-place finish at 149 pounds by redshirt freshman Brayton Lee, finished eighth in the team standings with 63½ points. Iowa, which had three individual champions, easily won the team title with 157½ points.