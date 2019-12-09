"Frozen 2" blanketed multiplexes for the third straight weekend, continuing its reign at No. 1 with $34.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Walt Disney Co. animated sequel has already grossed $919.7 million worldwide. It will soon become the sixth Disney release this year to cross $1 billion, a record sure to grow to seven once "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters later this month. Later this week, Disney will cross $10 billion at the global box office this year.

But the weekend overall was yet another disappointing one for the movie industry. A handful of underperforming releases and a relatively thin wide-release schedule hasn't helped the 5.6% slide in domestic ticket sales from last year, according to data firm Comscore.

This weekend produced an outright flop in "Playmobil: The Movie," the week's only new wide release. The STX Films release was never expected to do well, but it bombed so thoroughly that it will rank among the worst-performing wide-releases ever. It grossed $668,000 in 2,337 venues, giving it a per-theater average of just $286.

After a three-week theatrical run, Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," one of the year's most critically acclaimed films, began streaming Friday. On Friday, Nielsen said Martin Scor­sese's "The Irishman" last weekend drew an average audience of 13.6 million viewers from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Frozen 2," $34.7 million ($90.2 million international)

2. "Knives Out," $14.2 million ($18 million international)

3. "Ford v Ferrari," $6.5 million ($8.3 million international)

4. "Queen & Slim," $6.5 million

5. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," $5.2 million

6. "Dark Waters," $4.1 million

7. "21 Bridges," $2.9 million

8. "Playing With Fire," $2 million

9. "Midway," $1.9 million

10. "Joker," $1 million

associated Press