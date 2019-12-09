"Frozen 2" blanketed multiplexes for the third straight weekend, continuing its reign at No. 1 with $34.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
The Walt Disney Co. animated sequel has already grossed $919.7 million worldwide. It will soon become the sixth Disney release this year to cross $1 billion, a record sure to grow to seven once "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters later this month. Later this week, Disney will cross $10 billion at the global box office this year.
But the weekend overall was yet another disappointing one for the movie industry. A handful of underperforming releases and a relatively thin wide-release schedule hasn't helped the 5.6% slide in domestic ticket sales from last year, according to data firm Comscore.
This weekend produced an outright flop in "Playmobil: The Movie," the week's only new wide release. The STX Films release was never expected to do well, but it bombed so thoroughly that it will rank among the worst-performing wide-releases ever. It grossed $668,000 in 2,337 venues, giving it a per-theater average of just $286.
After a three-week theatrical run, Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," one of the year's most critically acclaimed films, began streaming Friday. On Friday, Nielsen said Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" last weekend drew an average audience of 13.6 million viewers from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:
1. "Frozen 2," $34.7 million ($90.2 million international)
2. "Knives Out," $14.2 million ($18 million international)
3. "Ford v Ferrari," $6.5 million ($8.3 million international)
4. "Queen & Slim," $6.5 million
5. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," $5.2 million
6. "Dark Waters," $4.1 million
7. "21 Bridges," $2.9 million
8. "Playing With Fire," $2 million
9. "Midway," $1.9 million
10. "Joker," $1 million
associated Press