Futuristic action films with superstar casts and budgets like those for Defense Department fighter jets can be very popular, but they lack other important values. They don’t portray worlds based on our current societies, or touch recognizable human issues. For that we have independent films, and the Sundance Film Festival, which for three decades has paid close attention to supporting memorable fiction and nonfiction stories focused on real life.

The 2017 festival, which concluded Sunday, wasn’t exclusively focused on matters of race, gender and environmental change. Some of this year’s biggest crowd pleasers were full-on comedies. “Wilson,” starring Woody Harrelson as a tenderhearted curmudgeon; “The Big Sick,” a rollicking relationship saga, and “Patti Cake$,” about a fat, feisty rap star wannabe, triggered blissful audience buzz and left the fest with impressive distribution deals.

But kidding around is just one small slice of the Sundance smorgasbord. Diversity of one form or another is a key part of its DNA. As festival director John Cooper put it, it’s “emotional to see the scope of our world’s problems, and heartening to see the potential for progress.”

This year’s 120 features covered a wide gamut of subjects. Here’s my rundown of several consistent themes connecting them (at least after a mind-blurring five-films-a-day viewing schedule).

NATURAL WONDERS

Nigel O'Neill in "Bad Day for the Cut" by Chris Baugh.

“Trophy”

Nonfiction films that prompt viewers to question their own sense of right and wrong are scarce to the point of extinction. Especially if they dig into controversial issues like safari hunting. Filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau consult hunters, breeders, conservationists and even explore the public outcry over the 2015 killing of Cecil the lion by Twin Cities dentist Walter Palmer. While critics say it’s immoral to treat animals like commodities, the expensive trophy hunting trips often fund costly animal conservation efforts. Whatever your assumptions about these issues, this deeply intelligent analysis will make you look deeper and think again.

“Look & See”

Robert Redford coproduced this cinematic portrait of farmer, writer and environmental activist Wendell Berry. It studies the changing landscapes and evolving values of rural America as seen through Berry’s essays, public discussions and debates. The 82-year-old back-to-nature campaigner championed “sustainable agriculture” long before the term was widely used.

I AM WOMAN, HEAR ME ROAR

“The Last Word”

Shirley MacLaine plays a rich fussbudget control-freak who demands a guarantee from her local newspaper that the obituary columnist (Amanda Seyfried) describe her for posterity exactly as she wishes. It’s a challenge to write that glowing public eulogy because her family, acquaintances and former colleagues all describe her as a human wrecking ball. MacLaine is a force of nature as the formidable 81-year-old dragon lady, a tough piece of work who gradually becomes humanized.

“Wind River”

Ace screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (“Sicario”) adds directing to his profile for the third chapter in his neo-western tryptic. It is a taut and compelling thriller set on a Wyoming tribal reservation. When the body of a girl is discovered on an icy mountainside, a sharp but inexperienced FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) investigates the rape and murder alongside male colleagues (including her “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner) who treat her like a tenderfoot. It’s a nerve-racking detective story that merges old frontier social issues, vivid, deep characters and riveting violence into a tightly crafted package.

“Lady Macbeth”

In mid-19th-century England, Katherine is acquired by an arranged marriage to provide the scion of a wealthy family with an heir. Stifled by the loveless union, she begins a passionate affair with a stable hand, setting in motion a steadily deepening cycle of vicious clashes. Katherine begins as a likable rebel, but she refuses to behave as heroines are supposed to. Turning the tables with mounting cruelty, she strikes out against her would-be controllers and innocent bystanders alike. It’s a riveting work of deep moral complexity, an enthralling calling card from debuting star Florence Pugh and director William Oldroyd.

“Sámi Blood”

A wealth of strong performances makes director Amanda Kernell’s Swedish period drama a standout. In her early teens, strong-willed Elle Marja (Lene Cecilia Sparrok) is the eldest girl of her reindeer-breeding Sámi family in far northern Lapland. At her boarding school, she is subjected to the prejudice of 1930s Sweden, when Sámi people were regarded as subhuman aboriginals. She dreams of a different life, one that requires her to remake herself, assimilate into an unwelcoming society, and abandon her family and culture. We keep willing her on to triumph, but life is not so simple.

INTERNATIONAL TENSIONS

“The Yellow Birds”

In this drama, the Iraq war haunts a young returned soldier (Alden Ehrenreich), whose flashbacks to the combat zone go beyond the harrowing experience of wartime to the fate of a serviceman he mentored who went missing in action. Seeking answers to the missing man’s fate, the serviceman’s politically connected mother (Jennifer Aniston, in a serious departure from her usual lightweight fare) pushes the military investigation. The film suggests that extreme tension on the front lines can crack one’s moral compass, leaving lives shattered off the battlefield as well as on.

“Icarus”

Beginning as a mainstream documentary looking into Lance Armstrong’s drug-fueled career as a bicycling champion, director Bryan Fogel’s film morphs into an explosive real-life espionage thriller. While planning to focus on Armstrong, Fogel hired Grigory Rodchenkov, a former Russian anti-doping official, as a consultant. Rodchenkov also emerges as a whistleblower, offering detailed explanations of how Russian Olympians have been doping for decades. His shocking testimony not only resulted in Russian athletes being barred from the Olympics, more dangerously for Rodchenko, it also humiliated Vladimir Putin. Fearing for his life, Rodchenkov enters the U.S. witness protection program. I don’t recall ever seeing an exposé this alarming and enraging.

GENDER ADJUSTMENT

“Call Me by Your Name”

This is a sensually beautiful coming-of-age drama set in a North Italian villa where a resident American professor’s family annually invites an academic guest for the summer. The latest, played by Armie Hammer, stirs a sense of dislike and yearning in the household’s musically skilled 17-year-old son (Timothée Chalamet). The pair’s relationship is viewed through nakedly honest undercurrents of attraction that are carefully implied without explicit overstatement. This is a hypnotic and captivating poetic ode to the fear of — and desire for — the unknown.

“Beach Rats”

Harris Dickinson plays Frankie, a directionless Brooklyn teen — lowlife, not hipster — lifting weights and defining his sexuality over the course of a long, hot summer. Cruising an online gay hookup site, he reaches out to older men for trysts. Uncertain about his desires, he also pursues a stop-and-go relationship with a local girl. Partially coming out to his three strutting “beach rat” pals, he triggers a fateful burst of violence that brings him to a turning point. It’s an interesting blend of sexual tension and compassionate wisdom.

AN EYE FOR AN EYE LEAVES THE WORLD BLIND

“Bad Day for the Cut”

This thriller set in the Irish countryside follows a middle-aged farmer in pursuit of the men who broke into his home, stealing nothing but murdering his elderly mother. It’s a standard revenge piece carried to a higher level. The violent and disturbing content is leavened with rich doses of Irish gallows humor and a colorful van-driving vigilante who’s too old and naive for this business.

“The Killing Ground”

No Sundance is complete without a gross-out midnight B-movie, and this Australian offering more than fills the bill. A couple on a romantic camping trip stumble on a vacant tent and an abandoned car at a remote riverside site. When the absent visitors don’t return hours later, the couple come upon a distraught toddler wandering the campground alone. Told with an inventive looping time line, the film piles shock upon politically incorrect shock. This world’s worst vacation runs just 88 minutes, but it delivers a large stunned pile of “Oh, no, he didn’ts.”