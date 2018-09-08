GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Ehire Adrianza, Twins
He had three hits, including a two-run bloop in the second inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth.
BY THE NUMBERS
23 Home runs by Eddie Rosario this year, 15 of them at home.
6 Shutout innings pitched by five Twins relievers.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, whose last victory came on Aug. 4, will try to end that streak against Royals righthander Jorge Lopez.
PHIL MILLER
