GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jake Odorizzi, Twins
The righthander’s third consecutive scoreless outing might have been his best yet: he retired the final 20 batters he faced after a one-out double in the first inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 Consecutive scoreless innings for Odorizzi. He has a 0.86 ERA over his past five starts.
26,789 The announced attendance, the Twins’ largest crowd since Opening Day.
ON DECK
Michael Pineda and Kohl Stewart will start for the Twins in their second doubleheader of the season, necessitated by an April rainout.
