GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

Serving as the DH after his collision with the wall Thursday, Kepler went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Hits for Eddie Rosario, one shy of his career high.

101 Twins home runs, making them the second MLB team to hit at least 100 homers through 50 games.

300 Twins runs, their most ever through 50 games.

ON DECK

The White Sox are expected to activate lefthander Manny Banuelos in time for him to start against Jake Odorizzi.

La VELLE E. NEAL III