Maple Grove scored four goals in the third period to defeat Edina 7-5 in the Turkey Trot at the Plymouth Ice Center in a matchup of Class 2A boys' hockey powers.

Sam Jacobs scored 5 minutes, 18 seconds into the third period to break a 4-4 tie and put the Crimson, ranked No. 4, ahead for the good. Jacobs finished with two goals and two assists. He scored his first goal of the game late in the second period to tie the score at 3-3.

Kyle Kukkonen scored on a penalty shot with 6:06 left in the game to seal the victory for the Crimson. He also had four assists. Chris Kernan had two goals and an assist, Henry Nelson had a goal and an assist, Cal Thomas scored a goal and Jack Wieneke had 23 saves for the Crimson.

For the No. 6 Hornets, A.J. Doll scored two goals, Jimmy Clark had one goal and two assists, Alex Illies and Emmett Wurst scored a goal each and Louden Hogg made 21 saves.

Mound Westonka 5, Mankato East 2: The Whitehawks scored four goals in the second period to pull away from the visiting Cougars. Michael Doshan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Gutekunst, Trent Bowe, Blake Harmer and Adam Nobs scored a goal each for the Whitehawks. Layten Liffrig scored two goals and Caelin Brueske had 23 saves for the Cougars.

Monticello 5, Pine City 2: Brooks Wilson and Brian Cornelius scored two goals each to lead the Moose past the visiting Dragons. Huntley Hinz scored a goal, Ben Miller had two assists and Nash Wilson made 26 saves for the Moose. Parker Sell scored two goals and Alex Laven had 20 saves for the Dragons.

Girls' hockey

Apple Valley 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2 (OT): Marie Moran scored 1:27 into overtime to give the Eagles the victory over the Class 1A, No. 2 Mirage. The Eagles rallied to score two goals in the third period to send the game to overtime. Jade Ford and Mandy Moran scored 1:45 apart for the Eagles. Aurora Opsahl and Alyssa Watkins scored in the second period for the Mirage.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Buffalo 1: Emma Peschel and Olivia Haag scored in the second period to lead the Red Knights past the host Bison. Jada Habisch scored a goal and Isabel Varner made 45 saves for the Bison.

Girls' basketball

Fridley 75, Concordia Academy 71: The Tigers built a 13-point lead at halftime and held off the visiting Beacons in the second half. Ah'Janay Yancy led the Tigers with 24 points, Juliana Harris had 13, Sade Drummer 12 and Cadence Hansen 10. Ivane Tensale led the Beacons with 26 points and Grace Landvik had 17.

Breck 47, St. Agnes 43: Sophie Welsh scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs past the host Aggies. Noelle Murray had 10 points for the Mustangs. Brigid Boyle led the Aggies with 24 points.

Roseville 60, Henry Sibley 52: Tamia Ugass scored 20 points to lead the Raiders past the host Warriors. Rai'Janee Meadows and Jada Johnston had 13 points each for Roseville. Jaelyn Orth scored 17 points to lead the Warriors, Izzy Nachtsheim had 11 and Hope Korte and Caroline Anderson 10 each.

