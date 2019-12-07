No. 3 North Dakota edged Western Michigan 1-0 in overtime on Friday night in Kalamazoo, Mich., in NCHC college hockey. Gavin Hain scored the winner at 3 minutes, 40 seconds of the extra period. Adam Scheel made 41 stops for the shutout as UND extended its unbeaten streak (11-0-1) to 12 games.

St. Cloud State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1: Luke Jaycox's goal with 26 seconds left in the third period gave the Huskies a road win.

No. 14 Minnesota Duluth 6, No. 18 Omaha 3: After the host Mavericks tied the score at 2-all in the fifth minute of the third period, the Bulldogs outscored them 4-1 the rest of the game. Noah Cates and Cole Koepke each had two goals for UMD.

Big Ten

Michigan 4, No. 6 Penn State 1: Johnny Beecher's goal midway through the second period proved to be the winner as the host Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions. Strauss Mann stopped 34 shots for Michigan.

Michigan State 3, No. 19 Wisconsin 0: John Lethemon stopped 41 shots and Tommy Miller scored his first goal of the season to lead the host Spartans over the Badgers. Miller's goal made it 1-0 in the ninth minute of play.

WCHA

No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato 5, Lake Superior State 1: Jared Spooner had two goals, both in the third period, as the host Mavericks beat the Lakers. Dryden McKay stopped 20 shots for MSU Mankato. This was the Mavericks' eighth win in a row.

Bemidji State 3, Alaska 1: Charlie Combs and Tyler Vold scored second-period goals as the host Beavers broke a 1-all tie. Zach Driscoll stopped 22 shots for Bemidji State, Anton Martinsson 37 for the Nanooks.

Nonconference

No. 10 Boston College 4, No. 9 Notre Dame 0: Julius Mattila scored on a power play and Patrick Giles shorthanded for the host Eagles.