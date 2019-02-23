Michigan delayed Ohio State's celebration of a Big Ten regular-season title for at least one day, beating the visiting Buckeyes 4-2 on Friday night at Yost Arena with three goals in the third period.

No. 6 Ohio State needs just one win to clinch its title but the Buckeyes have lost three in a row — they were swept at home by the Gophers last weekend. Nolan Moyle of the Wolverines tied the score at 2-all at 9 minutes, 30 seconds of the third and then got the game-winner at 16:49. Jimmy Lambert added an insurance goal with 1:10 left.

Mason Jobst and Tanner Laczynski had the OSU goals.

Strauss Mann had 29 saves for Michigan, Sean Romeo 21 for Ohio State.

No. 19 Penn State 8, Wisconsin 2: Denis Smirnov had two goals and two assists and Brandon Biro two goals as the host Nittany Lions routed the Badgers. It was 2-all when Smirnov got his second goal at 13:51 of the second to put Penn State ahead for good. Two Wisconsin goalies combined for 48 stops.

NCHC

No. 1 St. Cloud State 4, Omaha 1: Ryan Poehling scored two goals and his brother Nick one goal as the Huskies defeated the host Mavericks. Dave Hrenak had 22 saves for the Huskies.

WCHA

No. 15 Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 1: The Falcons took a 2-0 lead early in the second period and, with Ryan Bednard making 20 saves, that was enough goals to beat the host Beavers. Alex Ierullo scored for Bemidji State early in the third period but the Beavers couldn't get another goal and gave up an empty-netter in the last two minutes of the third. Zach Driscoll had 19 saves for the home team.