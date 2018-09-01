1 About 7½ Furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000
10 • Harry the Hitman (Mojica) 6.40 3.80 3.80
1 • Jazzy Justin (Mawing) 8.00 5.60
11 • Patined Canyon (Butler) 10.80
Time: 1:32.26. Exacta: 10-1, $27.60. Trifecta: 10-1-11, $111.80. Superfecta: 10-1-11-5, $161.97. Scratched: Sky Reign.
2 About 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500
9 • Ordinary Love (Rodriguez) 22.40 14.40 6.40
6 • Is It Gold (Stevens) 7.40 4.80
1 • Double Espresso (Mojica) 2.60
Time: 1:35.20. Exacta: 9-6, $110.0. Trifecta: 9-6-1, $190.35. Superfecta: 9-6-1-4, $113.19. Daily Double: 10-3, $2.60; 10-9, $57.90. Scratched: Wait N C Spring, Yankee Pride.
3 About 1 Mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000
5 • Under Current (Hamilton) 4.20 2.80 2.20
1 • Somerset Allie (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.60
11 • Lady Langfuhr (Stevens) 3.80
Time: 1:37.50. Exacta: 5-1, $6.80. Trifecta: 5-1-11, $11.95. Superfecta: 5-1-11-3, $7.95. Pick 3: 8/10-9-5/13/14/15/16, $89.65. Daily Double: 9-5, $37.60. Scratched: Arnold’s Patsy, Blue Moon Belle, Southern Stream, Temples Mon Cheri.
4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500
1 • No Mo Itch (Mojica) 8.00 4.00 3.00
4 • Dare to Enter (Lindsay) 3.40 2.40
5 • Water Patrol (Sanchez) 3.20
Time: 1:40.00. Exacta: 1-4, $11.10. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $27.75. Superfecta: 1-4-5-3, $8.80. Daily Double: 5-1, $10.00.
5 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000
5 • Five Star Creek (Goncalves) 42.80 18.00 6.60
7 • Exemplar (Mawing) 11.80 5.20
2 • United Patriot (Mojica) 3.00
Time: 1:37.44. Exacta: 5-7, $122.50. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $242.15. Superfecta: 5-7-2-1, $81.90. Pick 3: 5/13/14/15/16-1-5, $114.20. Daily Double: 1-5, $125.60. Scratched: Factored In.
6 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000
4 • Reigning Warrior (Goncalves) 6.20 3.80 2.60
8 • No Time Limit (Hamilton) 18.20 9.40
7 • Benny’s Glory (Velazquez) 5.40
Time: 1:39.97. Exacta: 4-8, $52.00. Trifecta: 4-8-7, $249.85. Superfecta: 4-8-7-6, $254.00. Pick 3: 1-5-4, $290.95. Daily Double: 5-10, $25.20; 5-4, $150.70. Scratched: Hatties Jewel, Be Grateful, Sword of David, You Funny Man.
7 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500
2 • Berko (Mojica) 6.60 4.20 3.20
1 • Ruff House (Eikleberry) 7.80 4.80
9 • Reverend Don (Mawing) 3.80
Time: 1:19.35. Exacta: 2-1, $18.10. Trifecta: 2-1-9, $41.95. Superfecta: 2-1-9-5, $43.83. Pick 3: 5-4-2, $194.65. Daily Double: 4-2, $11.10. Scratched: Cava Hoyos, Jazz Loverman.
8 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500
3 • Vow of Francis (Butler) 8.40 4.60 3.60
5 • Sweet Platinum (Goncalves) 6.40 3.60
7 • Picadilly Roadster (Eikleberry) 2.80
Time: 1:11.16. Exacta: 3-5, $28.00. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $87.60. Superfecta: 3-5-7-1, $80.52. Pick 3: 4-2-3, $36.25. Daily Double: 2-3, $17.40.
9 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500
1 • Strike Perfection (Butler) 12.40 5.20 3.00
2 • Stylist (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.20
6 • Golden Chariot (Stevens) 2.60
Time: 1:41.77. Exacta: 1-2, $22.00. Trifecta: 1-2-6, $65.15. Superfecta: 1-2-6-5, $32.01. Pick 3: 2-3-1, $88.10. Pick 4: 4-2-3-1, $355.05. Pick 5: 5-4-2-3-1, $205.30. Daily Double: 3-1, $36.40.
Attendance: 3,843. Total handle: $1,051,448. Live handle: $143,896. Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 186-558 (.333). Best bets: 30-56 (.536).
