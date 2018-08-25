1 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.
9 • Record Year (Thompson) 20.20 4.80 3.60
6 • Musical America (Goncalves) 2.40 2.20
2 • Greyflower (Stevens) 5.00
Time: 1:31.16. Scratched: Channel Won; Cowboy Creed; Dyna Cat. Exacta: 9-6, $17.80. Trifecta: 9-6-2, $71.45. Superfecta: 9-6-2-3, $32.84.
2 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.
3 • Indy Forest (Arrieta) 6.00 4.80 2.40
7 • Mommy’s Soldier (Goncalves) 10.60 3.40
2 • Irish Goodbye (Eikleberry) 2.10
Time: 1:41.43. Scratched: Darrenator; Manitoba Chrome. Exacta: 3-7, $82.70. Trifecta: 3-7-2, $51.35. Superfecta: 3-7-2-4, $30.76. Daily double: 9-3, $60.40.
3 5 furlongs. Fillies andmares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse: $32,000.
6 • Sarge’s Daughter (Butler) 4.00 3.00 2.00
4 • Maid Easy (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.00
2 • Native Princess (Sanchez) 2.00
Time: :58.38. Scratched: Brechin’s Command; Malibu Stella. Exacta: 6-4, $3.40. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $3.30. Pick 3: 9-all-all, $5.80. Daily double: 3-6, $5.00.
4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,200.
4 • Miss N Wildcat (Stevens) 17.20 10.80 5.80
8 • Book the Band (I. Hernandez) 19.40 8.00
2 • Hidden Lullaby (Thompson) 5.20
Time: 1:12.09. Exacta: 4-8, $81.20. Trifecta: 4-8-2, $151.10. Superfecta: 4-8-2-1, $96.88. Pick 3: 3-all-4, $36.75. Pick 4: 9-all-all-4, $37.50. Daily double: 6-4, $76.60.
5 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $28,000.
1 • I’m a G Six (Sanchez) 8.80 5.00 4.20
8 • Oil Money (Mojica) 4.40 3.60
7 • Big Maroon (Mawing) 5.20
Time: :59.68. Scratched: Revelation Divine; Slovak Power. Exacta: 1-8, $13.50. Trifecta: 1-8-7, $34.25. Superfecta: 1-8-7-9, $130.02. Pick 3: 5/6/7-4-1, $90.05. Daily double: 4-1, $82.20.
6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.
9 • Pepper Prince (Sanchez) 59.80 29.00 11.40
11 • Risky Forest (Bedford) 42.60 10.80
4 • Blue Jeans N Beer (Goncalves) 7.40
Time: 1:11.45. Scratched: City Sage; Spring d’Oro; You Funny Fan. Exacta: 9-11, $391.00. Trifecta: 9-11-4, $1,175.50. Superfecta: 9-11-4-6, $1,081.33. Pick 3: 4-1-9, $948.35. Daily double: 1-9, $225.20.
7 1 mile. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.
6 • Buxterhooter (D. Velazquez) 8.80 4.60 3.40
1 • Luas Brio (Butler) 4.00 2.80
5 • Tekela’s Glory (Mawing) 6.40
Time: 1:40.26. Exacta: 6-1, $14.70. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $51.05. Superfecta: 6-1-5-2, $30.25. Pick 3: 1-9-6, $249.15. Daily double: 9-6, $273.60.
8 1mile. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
7 • Cup o’Tea for Me (Wolff) 15.40 8.00 4.80
5 • Dot’s Vot (Escobar) 15.00 6.60
6 • Southern Stream (Bedford) 4.20
Time: 1:44.10. Exacta: 7-5, $67.90. Trifecta: 7-5-6, $145.20. Superfecta: 7-5-6-4, $103.49. Pick 3: 9-6-7, $945.70. Pick 4: 1-9-6-7, $8,566.80. Pick 5: 4-1-9-6-7, $1,057.00. Daily double: 6-7, $47.50.
Attendance: 4,388. Total handle: $419,748. Live handle: $72,535.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 180-542 (.332). Best bets: 28-54 (.519).
