Note: Friday’s remaining five races were cancelled because of persistent lightning.
1 250 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500.
6 • Krash for Kash (P.Canchari) 4.20 2.80 2.10
4 • Bunny Run Now (Swiontek) 3.80 2.10
2 • Mt Cruzin (Torres) 2.10
Time: :13.57. Scratched: Hail Yez Jess. Exacta: 6-4, $11.10. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $8.10. Superfecta: 6-4-2-3, $3.63.
2 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.
1 • Df Apollitical Sign (Serrano) 4.60 3.00 2.20
4 • Mr Special Wagon (Ramirez) 7.60 3.40
3 • Safari Moonlight (Torres) 2.60
Time: :17.76. Exacta: 1-4, $25.40. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $32.90. Superfecta: 1-4-3-5, $23.87. Daily double: 6-1, $4.30.
3 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.
7 • Flyin Artie (Mojica) 5.80 2.60 2.60
6 • Belle Meade Dancer (Butler) 2.40 2.20
1 • Western Berlin (Hernandez) 3.60
Time: :56.45. Exacta: 7-6, $7.10. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $12.65. Superfecta: 7-6-1-3, $24.15. Pick 3: 1/6-1-7, $10.00. Daily double: 1-7, $11.20.
4 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,000.
6 • Angel Allie (Mojica) 10.20 4.80 3.80
3 • Honor’s Parade (Sterling) 5.20 2.60
7 • Stella Malone (Butler) 3.20
Time: 1:30.28. Exacta: 6-3, $19.10. Trifecta: 6-3-7, $65.40. Superfecta: 6-3-7-2, $59.73. Pick 3: 1-7-6, $38.15. Daily double: 7-6, $7.90.
5 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,800.
1 • Skippy’s Strike (Samuels) 59.80 29.80 7.60
4 • Fear Fighter (Hamilton) 5.00 3.20
5 • Galaxy’s Wildcat (Goncalves) 8.00
Time: 1:37.04. Scratched: Mystic Shadow. Exacta: 1-4, $73.70. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $380.60. Superfecta: 1-4-5-7, $257.16. Daily double: 6-1, $449.20.
Attendance: 5,042. Total handle: $258,774. Live handle: $68,363.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 0-4 (.000). Totals: 146-438 (.333). Best bets: 23-44 (.523).
