Frank Caliendo

The comic hasn't stopped channeling John Madden, Bill Clinton and other stars, a gift that has made him one of the world's most celebrated impressionists. But lately he has been introducing intimate audiences to a lesser known character: Frank Caliendo. His latest show is more personal and intimate than anything the Fox NFL court jester has attempted before, a valiant attempt to prove he's more than a mimic. The comic was at Acme Comedy Co. earlier this month, but he's already making his return. Either he really adores the club or he's researching his impression of Sid Hartman. (8 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Acme, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $33.30. acmecomedy company.com)

Neal Justin