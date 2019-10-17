It took Eveleth, Minn., native Frank Brimsek, just eight NHL games to earn a nickname.

After taking over as the Boston Bruins goalie in 1938, he twice recorded streaks of three consecutive shutouts during the first month of the 1938-39 season. He was instantly dubbed "Mr. Zero."

The rest of his rookie season was almost as spectacular — he finished the season with a 33-9-1 record, 10 shutouts and a 1.56 goals against average in 43 games. The Bruins went on to win the Stanley Cup and after the season he was awarded the Calder Trophy as the outstanding rookie and the Vezina Trophy as the league's leading goalie. Brimsek and the Bruins won the Stanley Cup again in 1941

Except for two years while he was in the service during World War II, Brimsek played professionally until 1950. In his 10-season NHL career, he won the Vezina trophy twice, was a first-team All-Star twice and a second-team All-Star six times. He finished with a 252-182-80 career record with 40 shutouts and a 2.70 goals-against-average.

After graduating from Eveleth High School, Brimsek played for St. Cloud State, before starting his career with the amateur Pittsburgh Yellow Jackets in 1935-36.

Brimsek was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame (1966) and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame (1973).

FRANK BRIMSEK

Class: 1988.

Sport: Hockey.

Teams: Eveleth H.S., Boston Bruins.