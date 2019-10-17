– 13 with the Minnesota Vikings – after playing at the University of Georgia.

Tarkenton was drafted by the expansion Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 1961 NFL draft. He did not start the Vikings' first game on Sept. 18, 1961, but he came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes and run for a touchdown while leading the Vikings to a 37-13 upset victory over the Chicago Bears.

Tarkenton was traded by the Vikings to the New York Giants in 1967. He played for the Giants for five seasons before being traded back to the Vikings in 1972. He played until 1978 and led the Vikings to three Super Bowls.

At the time of his retirement, Tarkenton held every major quarterback record.

In 1986, he became the first former Viking inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The following year he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

FRAN TARKENTON

Class: 1987.

Sports: Football.

Team: Minnesota Vikings.