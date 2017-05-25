The Vikings' first-round pick in the 2001 NFL draft was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to several felonies in California.

Michael Bennett, 38, was the 28th player taken in the 2001 draft and played for the team through 2005 before finishing his career with five other teams over the next five years.

In March, Bennett pleaded guilty to burglary, identity theft and attempted theft. He was arrested in 2015 after the parents of a former girlfriend found out that a loan had been taken out against their property. Bennett was on parole at the time after a wire fraud conviction in 2012.

Bennett, who played college football at Wisconsin, was named to the Pro Bowl after he gained 1,296 yards for the Vikings in 2002.