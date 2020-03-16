The first Vikings free agent agreed to sign elsewhere on Monday afternoon.

Defensive end Stephen Weatherly agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to his agency Institute For Athletes. The former 2016 seventh-round pick had carved out a role in the crowded Vikings defensive line, but found more money and likely more playing time in Carolina, where the Snellville, Ga. native is also a roughly four-hour drive from home.

Weatherly, 25, started seven games for the Vikings, including during a six-game span for Everson Griffen in 2018. Aside from being a regular contributor on special teams, Weatherly had six sacks and a pass deflection in the past two years as a rotational defensive end.

The Vikings have 14 more unrestricted free agents, including defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.

