Shannon Miller, the former longtime women’s hockey coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth, was the target of discrimination and retaliation by her former employer, a federal jury ruled Thursday afternoon in Duluth.

Jurors awarded Miller $744,832 in past lost wages and benefits, and $3 million in past emotional distress, according to WDIO TV in Duluth.

In late 2014, UMD declined to renew Miller’s contract after she had been in the job for 16 seasons. In September 2015, she and two other women sued the U’s Board of Regents, alleging discrimination on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation and national origin. In February, a federal judge dismissed claims from the two other women.

According to WDIO TV, in closing statements, UMD’s attorney emphasized a decline in the women’s hockey team’s performance as having contributed to the nonrenewal of her contract, while Miller’s attorney pointed to UMD’s shifting public explanation for the nonrenewal of her contract.

The trial lasted nine days and jurors heard from 27 witnesses.