Former Shakopee schools Superintendent Rod Thompson racked up more than $30,000 in personal expenses on his district credit card, using public funding to splurge on sports memorabilia, first-class airfare, concert tickets and an Xbox game system, according to charges filed Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

Over a six-year period, the embattled schools chief used an assortment of schemes to make hundreds of personal purchases on the district’s dime, said Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar.

Thompson, 52, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday afternoon and is being held at the Scott County Jail ahead of Wednesday’s arraignment hearing. He faces 20 felony charges, including six counts of theft by swindle, 13 counts of embezzlement of public funds and one count of possession of stolen property. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

Unsanctioned purchases included a $23 Vikings flag, a $476 flat-screen TV, $220 cowboy boots, a $46 garden hose, and miscellaneous jewelry, according to the criminal complaint.

Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said his investigators found $73,642.26 in what he called fraudulent charges and reimbursements by Thompson since 2012.

“Anybody with any integrity is going to be disgusted with this,” Tate said. “How can a public official think he wasn’t going to get caught?”

Thompson resigned amid pressure in June after police began investigating. His separation agreement granted him a $50,000 payout from the district.

Since he was hired in 2011 hiring, Thompson has reimbursed the district $3,450, including more than $2,100 in personal Amazon purchases and hundreds in travel and food charges, according to school financial records.

Investigators also allege that Thompson got kickbacks, including vacations and loans, from companies that contracts with the district.

Concerned parents and community members began their own inquiry into Thompson in March, shortly after he notified staff of a $4.5 million budget shortfall, which he blamed on “human error.”

An FBI investigation into Thompson’s alleged kickbacks with construction firms remains open.

Read the charges against Rod Thompson.

