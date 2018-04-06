Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty said Friday that he voted for Donald Trump for president in 2016, which would have come just a month after Pawlenty called his fellow Republican "unsound, uninformed, unhinged and unfit" and said he was withdrawing support for Trump's campaign.

"I voted for President Donald Trump," Pawlenty said in an appearance at an Eagan diner, his first public event since launching a comeback bid for governor a day earlier. "I support most of what's he's doing, nearly all of what he's doing on a policy level. I just didn't approve of some of his comments and language and behavior."

In trying to mount a campaign with an emphasis on Minnesota's future and the concerns of middle class voters, Pawlenty must also grapple with likely resistance from some grass roots Republicans who consider him too moderate — and are already being reminded by Pawlenty's GOP foes of his past criticism for Trump.

Pawlenty's critical comments came in a statement to the press soon after the release of the so-called "Access Hollywood tape" in October 2016 in which Trump was captured making crude comments about women.

"Although I'd hoped he could have risen to the occasion, it's clear Trump is unwilling or unable to demonstrate even the most basic level of discipline, character and judgment necessary to lead our great nation," Pawlenty said at the time. "He is unsound, uninformed, unhinged and unfit to be President of the United States, and I am withdrawing my support of him."

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty greeted supporters during his first public appearance after entering the race to seek a historic third term. He answered questions from the press at Hovies Grill in Eagan.

Some of Pawlenty's Republican rivals have been re-circulating those comments for weeks, most notably Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who has been courting Trump supporters.

"He publicly trashed Donald Trump a month before Election Day. He's the last person Republicans should want at the top of the ticket in 2018," Johnson posted Thursday on his campaign's Facebook page.

Pawlenty suggested that he'd be ready to run in a Republican primary in August if he can't secure the endorsement of GOP activists at the June party convention. Johnson had been seen as front-runner for the endorsement, at least before Pawlenty's entry into the race.

After launching his long-anticipated campaign on Thursday with a video, Pawlenty on Friday visited Hovie's, a tiny diner in Eagan with walls bedecked with old ads for L & M cigarettes and other objects of nostalgia.

"I'm very worried about the change that is coming to our country and our state, in the form of a rapidly changing global economy, the impact that technology is going to have on the economy of the future, and frankly I don't think our businesses, our government or our people are as well prepared for that future as they should be," said Pawlenty, the last Republican to win a statewide race in Minnesota.

The two-term governor, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012 before taking a job as CEO of a Wall Street trade association in Washington, said he would focus on issues that are often the terrain of the DFL, including the rising cost of health care premiums; the role of pharmaceutical companies in the opioid crisis; and, education. His one traditional Republican proposal, a tax cut, was narrowly focused on Social Security recipients.

He also offered an olive branch to his DFL opponents, saying his biggest regret of his two terms that ended in 2010 is that he wasn't enough of a uniter: "I would have been more constructive in terms of trying to find common ground," he said.

The Alliance for a Better Minnesota, a DFL-aligned group, took a pass on Pawlenty's overture: "He cares more about the wealthy and well-connected than the rest of us, and the last time he was governor, made bad decisions that hurt our families and our state," said Joe Davis, executive director of the group, which already has a website and is advertising heavily on social media against Pawlenty.

Pawlenty acknowledged the challenge of running this year, with signs that resistance to Trump could drive stronger Democratic turnout in November: "I think it's fair to say it's not going to be the easiest year for Republicans."