Three years after leaving the Gophers football team, former Minneapolis Washburn standout Jeff Jones is attempting a comeback, this time at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.

Jones, 23, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, and Waldorf’s football team announced the news on Twitter. The team plays at the NAIA level.

Jones was one of the highest-rated recruits in Gophers history when he signed with them after earning MVP honors at the Under Armour All-American Game in 2014.

He was academically ineligible that fall and wound up playing in just three games for Minnesota, all in 2015, before transferring to Iowa Western Community College. In May 2016, Jones was charged with felony drug possession after being pulled over in Bloomington with a firearm in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jones posted the Waldorf announcement on Twitter, adding, “Prayed for an opportunity and he delivered forever grateful.”