A former Minnesota Republican Party chairman has joined the increasingly crowded field of candidates vying to be the state's next governor.

Keith Downey, who headed the state's GOP party from 2013 to April of this year — and previously represented an Edina-area district in the Minnesota House of Representatives — said Monday that he's running to challenge failures he sees in the current state government.

"There is a great opportunity for an outsider candidate, somebody with business experience, somebody with a solid track record of reforming state government to get in this race and go directly to the people with that positive message: that we do believe in them," he said.

Before he was elected to the state House in 2008, Downey worked in business, including time as a consultant to state and local governments. As chairman of the state GOP, Downey said he worked to significantly cut spending and reduce the party's significant debt load by more than half. Now, he said he wants to bring a similar approach the Capitol, where he's pledging to reduce the size of state government by 15 percent in four years.

"I think that's a track record we can run on," he said. "We cut our costs, we cut our debt, and we won elections. I think that's a model people will respond to for state government.

Among Downey's other objectives are a slate of issues he said line up well with President Donald Trump's plans for the country. Downey says he wants to eliminate MNsure, Minnesota's state-run individual health insurance market, approve mining and pipeline projects across the state and defund "sanctuary cities" that do not direct local police to enforce immigration laws. Downey also wants to expand the use of vouchers for students to attend private schools and "undo the forced unionization of family child care providers and personal care attendants."

Downey said he expects his campaign will find significant support in Minnesotans who turned out to vote for Trump last year — including those who are not typically interested in politics.

The people of America and the people of Minnesota are looking and longing for the agenda that Donald Trump ran on," he said. "And to the extent that that agenda advances in Washington, D.C., it will be entirely consistent with what we're running on and how we're going to present our campaign to the people of Minnesota."

Downey's announcement Monday was immediately met with criticism from the Alliance for a Better Minnesota, a DFL group. In a statement, the group's executive director, Joe Davis, said Downey used his time in the state Legislature to look out for corporate interests, rather than those of Minnesotans.

"Minnesotans voted Keith Downey out of state government years ago for having the wrong priorities for our state and his newest attempt at elected office will be another failure," Davis said. "Downey has shown time and again that he doesn't value Minnesotans and that he'll continue to push the Republican agenda of putting big corporations over hardworking families."

Downey joins more than a half-dozen Republicans who are running for governor, including Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, 2014 GOP gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson and Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman. A similarly crowded DFL field includes U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, State Auditor Rebecca Otto, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and three House members, Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester, Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul, and Rep. Paul Thissen of Minneapolis.

Downey said he will seek the GOP endorsement and will abide by the party's decision.