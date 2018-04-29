Richard Painter, a longtime Republican who was chief ethics lawyer for George W. Bush's White House, intends to run for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota this year as a Democrat, according to a filing he made recently with federal elections officials.

Painter, a persistent and frequent critic of President Donald Trump on national cable news TV appearances and on Twitter, has called a news conference for Monday at the State Capitol, where he's expected to announce his candidacy in pursuit of the seat Democrat Al Franken gave up several months ago in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations.

Tina Smith stepped down as lieutenant governor and was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to be Franken's successor. That seat is up this fall in a special election, and Smith has said she intends to run for a full six-year term.

Also up this election cycle is Minnesota's other Senate seat, that held by Democrat Amy Klobuchar, who is considered safe to win another term.

Painter, 56, a University of Minnesota professor of corporate law who is seeking to hold public elected office for the first time, lives in Mendota Heights with wife Karen, an associate professor of music history at the U. They moved to Minnesota in 2007. They have children.

He announced last month that he was forming an exploratory committee ahead of deciding whether to run. At that time, he said that although he's a longtime Republican and served as chief ethics lawyer in George W. Bush's White House, he's unsure whether he would run as a Republican, Democrat or independent.

"I need to think about whether there's a place for me" in the GOP, he said at the time. "I'm going to be considering any and all options." He described himself as "a centrist in many ways — right up the middle." He said he has supported Democrats.

Karin Housley, a small-business owner and suburban state senator, is the only Republican to announce plans to run for the seat. She was elected to the Legislature in 2012.

Painter has said that if he runs, he would not accept donations from political action committees, Super PACs or what he called "dark money" groups.

Painter was born in Philadelphia in 1961. He graduated from Harvard and then Yale Law School. He was Bush's ethics lawyer from 2005-2007.

He is vice chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. That group sued Trump, alleging that he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause by refusing to sell his assets or put them in a blind trust. The case was dismissed in December.