DULUTH — As a number of big decisions loom over the school board here, another new face is joining the mix.

Paul Sandholm, a retired teacher who taught in Duluth for 22 years, was elected to the board in Tuesday's election, along with incumbents Alanna Oswald and David Kirby, who secured their seats for another four years.

Sandholm joins the board as it begins its search for a new superintendent to replace Bill Gronseth, who has said he plans to step down from his position at the helm of Duluth's school district at the end of the academic year.

Though the board intends to take public input throughout the monthslong superintendent search process that is in its early stages, the hiring decision will ultimately fall to the members of the seven-person governing body.

The board is also considering boundary adjustments to reallocate the number of students enrolled at each school, a potential means to address overcrowding in certain parts of the district.

Last week, another new member officially joined Duluth's school board. Kelly Durick Eder was picked by current board to fill a vacancy created when former member Josh Gorham resigned.