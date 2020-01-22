– For sale: a historic brownstone building in downtown that for more than a century has been considered an iconic part of the city’s streetscape, complete with a clock tower offering a scenic view of Lake Superior.

The Duluth school board voted Tuesday to put Historic Old Central High School on the market after assessments last year showed that the structure requires $48.5 million in repairs.

No price tag will be put on the building, and the school board would have to sign off on any sale. District officials asked for the go-ahead to list the building so they could gauge interest and begin exploring alternatives to that costly rehabilitation.

“We don’t have the funds to adequately do what needs to be done in this building,” Cathy Erickson, the district’s chief financial officer, said at a board committee meeting last week. “And if we had to defer this $48 million away from other things that we could be doing because we needed to put it into this building, I think that’s a big ask for the board to consider.”

Historic Old Central currently houses the district’s administrative offices, as well as its area learning center and adult education programs, all of which would likely need to relocate if the building is sold. Some additional space is being leased out.

The former high school, which was built in 1892, is on the National Register of Historic Places. As the school board sat in the second-floor boardroom of the very building they were discussing at Tuesday’s meeting, some members said they’d want to be sure any future owner would preserve it.

Erickson also said a private owner could qualify for funding that the school can’t access, like historic tax credits and Opportunity Zone tax breaks — resources that she said could allow an individual or entity to “be a better caretaker” of the building beloved by so many locals.

Thousands of students attended school at the castle-like Old Central until 1971, when the district built a new Central High School, which was also put on the market shortly after it closed it 2011.

The newer property, a 77-acre site that also overlooks Lake Superior, is still for sale nearly a decade later. The district’s commercial real estate broker wrote in a letter earlier this month that potential purchasers are seeking a price a few million dollars lower than the $7.9 million the district is asking for.

Duluth Superintendent Bill Gronseth said people have already expressed interest in the Old Central property, but if it doesn’t sell repairs would have to begin within the next three years to keep the building up to code.

For that, the district would have to access long-term facilities maintenance funding, which is levy-based. Erickson said this money could only cover repairs to Old Central, not improvements or operational costs.