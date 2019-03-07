There is another major snowstorm for the Twin Cities afoot.

Yes, a foot.

That’s how much wet, heavy snow could fall from Saturday into Sunday in the metro area and nearby communities, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“A large winter storm will bring significant snow accumulations to much of the region,” read a statement from the NWS issued Thursday morning. “Some areas could see over 12 inches.”

In the “ya don’t say” department, the weather service cautioned, “Travel will become very difficult Saturday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected.”

March’s march up the snow-measuring ruler comes as much of the Twin Cities remains under roof-stressing snow in February that set an record for the month at 39 inches.

Angela Stanton of Robbinsdale removed snow from her roof to prevent ice dams from forming following the last snowstorm.

The lower two-thirds of Minnesota is in line for at least a half-foot of moisture-laden snow, according to the weather service, with deeper totals of a foot or more anticipated closer to the Twin Cities and the western suburbs, and areas to the west and south.

Once the newest white blanket is in place, the NWS envisions strong winds with gusts of 40 miles per hour or more to sweep in and blow some of that snow around.

On the temperature front in the Twin Cities, there are no highs above freezing until at least Wednesday, but yet another round of snow could pop again Tuesday.