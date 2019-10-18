CLOQUET - The Fond du Lac Ojibwe School and tribal offices in Cloquet are on lockdown this morning after reports of a shooting near the tribal center about 10 a.m.

A staff member answering the school phone said she couldn't give out information, but confirmed that "everybody's safe here."

Initial reports indicated that a shooting occurred near University and Airport roads near the band's Tribal Center, according to a news release from the reservation business committee.

The band is "fully cooperating with authorities to secure the community and apprehend a suspect involved in a shooting," the release says.

The Cloquet Police Department is advising people to stay away from the active scene.

The school serves all grades, from early childhood programs to high school and its student body is 98% Native American.

Pam Louwagie