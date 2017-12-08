Dashcam video captured a dramatic car-deer crash earlier this week in Anoka County that left a sheriff’s deputy slightly injured.

The deputy was driving on the 1200 block of Briarwood Lane in East Bethel on Wednesday when the deer was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The collision sent the buck airborne and it crashed through the windshield of the deputy’s squad.

The deputy had glass fragments in his eyes as a result of the crash, but otherwise was OK. The other driver was not injured, said Cmdr. Paul Sommer of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The moral of the story, Sommer said, is that most car-deer collisions are unavoidable circumstances, and that all drivers should be cautious when traveling in open wooded areas.

As for the deer, it got up and ran away from the scene and was not located.

“Oddest fact of the crash,” Sommer said in a tweet.