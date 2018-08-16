The Gophers are one of three schools to get an official visit scheduled with three-star Lakeland (Fla.) power forward Luke Anderson.
Anderson planned his trip to Minnesota for Sept. 7-9. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior will also visit Iowa State from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and Georgia from Sept. 14-16.
“I like the coaching staff,” Anderson said Thursday about the Gophers. “I want to see everything there like academics and athletics.”
Gophers coach Richard Pitino offered Anderson a scholarship in late July after he and assistant Kyle Lindsted watched Team Knight play at the Adidas Summer Championship in Orange County. Anderson averaged nearly 10 points and four rebounds a game for Team Knight in the Adidas Gauntlet circuit this summer.
Pitino also offered Anderson's AAU teammate Toumani Camara, a 6-6 senior small forward from Belgium.
The only other Class of 2019 prospect to schedule an official visit so far is Sunrise Christian Academy four-star guard Austin Crowley, who is expected to see Minnesota on Aug. 30.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.