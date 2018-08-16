The Gophers are one of three schools to get an official visit scheduled with three-star Lakeland (Fla.) power forward Luke Anderson.

Anderson planned his trip to Minnesota for Sept. 7-9. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior will also visit Iowa State from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and Georgia from Sept. 14-16.

“I like the coaching staff,” Anderson said Thursday about the Gophers. “I want to see everything there like academics and athletics.”

Gophers coach Richard Pitino offered Anderson a scholarship in late July after he and assistant Kyle Lindsted watched Team Knight play at the Adidas Summer Championship in Orange County. Anderson averaged nearly 10 points and four rebounds a game for Team Knight in the Adidas Gauntlet circuit this summer.

Pitino also offered Anderson's AAU teammate Toumani Camara, a 6-6 senior small forward from Belgium.

The only other Class of 2019 prospect to schedule an official visit so far is Sunrise Christian Academy four-star guard Austin Crowley, who is expected to see Minnesota on Aug. 30.