Fort Snelling State Park, one of the most popular state parks in Minnesota, will remain closed until July due to flood damage stemming from heavy winter snow and steady spring rains.

Several of the park’s major roads remain impassable due to high water or because floodwaters lifted up large chunks of asphalt and swept them away, Nick Bartels, the park’s assistant manager, said Thursday.

Repairing the roads is expected to cost $100,000.

The flooding also caused significant tree and trail damage, and moved a fishing peer on Snelling Lake more than 50 feet off its anchor posts.

Hennepin County and the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport are assisting in helping with park cleanup and repair, Bartels said.

This spring’s closing marks the longest stretch of time the park has been closed due to flood damage since 2014, when it took about a month to clean up and restore the park and make it safe for visitors.

Located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi River, the park has long been a popular destination for hikers, bikers and birders. More than 1 million people visit the park each year.

“We know how eager folks are to get out and enjoy nature now that spring has finally arrived, but making sure the park is safe for staff and park visitors is critical before opening,” said Kelli Bruns, the park’s manager.