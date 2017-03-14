“Flip or Flop” fans are keeping hope alive that series stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa will reconcile after announcing their split in December, after the estranged couple posted a photo of themselves visiting with life coach Tim Storey and promised “big things in store.”

The El Moussas stirred hope with separate Instagram posts picturing them with Storey late Monday.

“Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight … big things in store for us all,” Christina El Moussa wrote in the caption accompanying the photo.

Some fans apparently took the update as an indication that the couple, who announced their split after seven years of marriage in December, could reunite.

“Just get back together already!” one impatient fan urged.

“Hope you get your little family back together where they belong it would be a great love story for your kids,” another fan wrote.

“I hope you guys get back together,” went another reply.

Over on Taarek El Moussa’s Instagram account, where he posted the same photo, the comments ran along the same lines.

“I hope you and Christina can work thru all the problems. You’re great together and can see the connection between the two of you. Love you guys,” one person wrote.

“So does this mean you guys are back together?” another asked.

While fans may hold out hope that the El Moussas will deep-six their impending divorce, which Tarek filed for in January, recent comments would seem to throw cold water on that hope. While both dated other people following their split, Tarek El Moussa told Mario Lopez from “Extra” that “right now, we’re just focusing on the future. We’re staying positive. At this point in time, I think we’re both going separate ways.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Christina El Moussa told TheWrap in late February, “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”