5. Zach Driscoll, G, Bemidji State: The sophomore, a former Eastview standout and transfer from St. Cloud State, seized the Beavers’ starting job in January and is 7-4-3 since. (Photo courtesy of Bemidji State photo services)

4. Rem Pitlick, F, Gophers: The junior is tied for ninth nationally with 38 points, including eight power-play goals.

3. Dryden McKay, G, Minnesota State: The freshman is living up to his goalie-focused name. Since Dec. 29, he is 10-2-2 and has lowered his goals-against average from 2.27 to 1.80.

2. Jimmy Schuldt, D, St. Cloud State: The senior and All-America blueliner is the leader of the nation’s top-ranked team and has nine goals and 18 assists.

1. Scott Perunovich, D, Minnesota Duluth: Smooth-skating sophomore leads the team with 23 assists among his 26 points and can take over games from the blue line.