Five Gophers players made the Associated Press' All-Big Ten teams Wednesday.

Receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson as well as safety Antoine Winfield Jr., made the first team, while quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Rodney Smith made the second team.

Bateman and Johnson both ended the year with more than 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns each while Winfield led the team with 83 tackles and seven interceptions. Morgan set the single-season passing yards record at 2,975 and touchdowns at 28. Smith rushed for 1,094 yards and holds the school record for 5,364 all-purpose yards.

Also, the Gophers had a decommitment in the 2020 class. Benjamin Onwuzo, a 5-11, 185-pound cornerback out of Florida, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday. The three-star recruit's departure leaves the 2020 class at 22 members with the Dec. 18 early signing day rapidly approaching.