The Twin Cities is about to get reacquainted with toastier weather this weekend, with temperatures forecast to climb into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday amid increased humidity.

The latest prognostication Wednesday from the National Weather Service (NWS) envisions uncomfortable levels of humidity arriving Thursday and sticking around while the heat builds Friday toward 90 degrees and climb from there.

High temperatures approaching the mid-90s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday are expected to combine with the high humidity to send the “feels like” reading toward 100 degrees at various times, the NWS said.

Sunny skies and light winds will only add to the summertime sizzle during what the NWS forecast has christened “the first heat wave of the season.”