The Twins have agreed to a contract with free agent first baseman Logan Morrison, according to a source with knowledge of the signing.

Morrison’s contract guarantees him $6.5 million — $5.5 million in salary for 2018, and a $1 million buyout if the Twins don’t execute their option for 2019, according to a source with knowledge of the terms. That option is worth $8 million, and automatically vests if Morrison reaches 600 plate appearances this year. In addition, Morrison’s deal includes “reachable” incentives that could add $1 million each season and raise his salary to $9 million next year, meaning he could earn a total of $16.5 million over the two seasons.

Morrison, 30, brings a power bat to the Twins’ lineup, as he hit a career-high 38 home runs last season for Tampa Bay. It was his highest home run total since 2011, when he hit 23 with the Marlins.

Morrison likely will be the designated hitter for the Twins while playing occasionally at first base when Joe Mauer needs a break.