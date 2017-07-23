A hotel being built near the Stone Arch Bridge along the downtown Minneapolis riverfront caught fire before dawn Sunday, and authorities suspect that it was intentionally set.
The blaze at the construction site brought fire crews to the scene about 4:15 a.m., and they used landlines to douse the flames.
“Crews found debris on the first floor of the structure,” Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said in a statement.
Tyner added, “The cause of this fire has been ruled arson.” The Fire Department has yet to disclose what led to that conclusion.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
