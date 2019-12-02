The cause of a high-rise fire that killed five people and injured four others last week is “undetermined,” the Minneapolis Fire Department said Monday afternoon.

“In this case, there was a couple of different things that it could have been,” said Assistant Chief of Administration Bryan Tyner. When the department is unable to determine “without a shadow of a doubt” that one single thing caused the fire, it lists the cause as “undetermined,” he said. Firefighters have also ruled the fire as accidental.

Tyner said the investigation into the fire at the Cedar High Apartments will remain open, and the cause could be updated if investigators receive additional information.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the wall of a bedroom in Apartment 1407. The 25-story building has 191 units that are fully occupied, many by people of Somali or Korean descent. Because of its age — roughly 50 years old — the building, which is run by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, has sprinklers on only the main floor and lower mechanical equipment rooms. In the days since the blaze, some people have called for further fire prevention efforts.

