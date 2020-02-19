Firefighters on Wednesday morning remained on the scene of a blaze that has been burning for more than 24 hours at the Northern Metals Recycling plant in Becker, Minn.

Crews from 18 departments were on the scene from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday and many were expected to remain at the Becker Industrial Park, said Brent Baloun, the city's police chief.

On Tuesday, the city called in a Sherburne County Emergency Management Team, the state's Pollution Control Agency and the Health Department amid concerns over air quality. Police told residents with respiratory problems who live near the plant to remain indoors or in well-ventilated areas.

Overnight, an All-Incident Hazards Management Team was called in to help with operations, Baloun said.

A passerby first spotted the fire around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews from three departments arrived to find the fire burning in a debris pile of crushed-up cars and heavy smoke billowing into the air. No one was injured and no buildings were damaged, Baloun said. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

Northern Metals moved its shredding operation from north Minneapolis to Becker last year after the Pollution Control Agency ordered it to shut down. The agency had found high levels of air pollution in the neighborhood and that the company altered and inaccurately recorded pollution readings.