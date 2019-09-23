Northern Metal Recycling has agreed to shut down its north Minneapolis metal shredding facility by 6 p.m. Monday after admitting to altering and improperly recording pollution readings, according to a legal settlement filed Monday.

The settlement, filed in Ramsey County District Court, comes after a whistleblower with the company admitted he was told not to record pollution readings that exceeded the permitted level, according to court documents from earlier this summer. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) later found that the company had seemingly altered some of those readings, including by using white-out ink.

In the settlement, filed with the MPCA, the city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Northern Metal acknowledged that it altered pollution readings and failed to maintain accurate records. However, the agreement did not resolve whether the company had violated its pollution limits.

“Minnesota expects its corporate citizens to do the right thing and follow its permit requirements,” MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said in a statement. “Northern Metal Recycling broke the public’s trust and showed a willful disregard toward its neighbors. These serious violations required a swift and proportional action.”

In 2014, the MPCA found that the air around the shredder contained high levels of pollutants linked to a variety of health problems, including increased risk of heart attacks, bronchitis and asthma. In a 2017 settlement with MPCA, the company agreed to relocate its plant and pay $2.5 million in costs and penalties.

Earlier this summer, Northern Metal had asked to continue operating its north Minneapolis metal shredder past Aug. 1, a request that was declined by the MPCA. But Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann issued a ruling allowing the company to keep the facility running while it negotiated with the MPCA.

Monday’s settlement effectively rejects the company’s extension request and ends its negotiations with the MPCA. The company was also ordered to pay $200,000 to the MPCA, according to Monday’s settlement.

Northern Metal is still expected to relocate its metal shredder facility to Becker, Minn. As part of Monday’s settlement, that facility will have additional monitors and reports for its pollution control equipment in its new location.

