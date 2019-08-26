Pete Docter walked the Academy Awards red carpet in 2016 for "Inside Out." Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

How does Bloomington native Pete Docter follow up Oscar wins for animated features "Inside Out" and "Up?" He's getting a little "Soul."

Writer/director/producer Docter, who's also chief creative officer of Pixar Films, has been working on the super-secret project for years but details were scarce until this past weekend, when Disney revealed information about a number of upcoming projects, including "Soul," which will hit theaters next summer.

The animated comedy will find the Bloomington Kennedy graduate drawing inspiration from his family, as he has done on all of his projects. Docter's parents, Rita and David, were both music educators, as is the main character of "Soul." Jamie Foxx will play a middle-school band teacher who longs for a career as a jazz musician (Docter's real-life sisters are both classical musicians).

Other key collaborators include actor Tina Fey, composers Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (who won an Oscar for their work on "The Social Network") and jazz musician Jon Batiste, who also is writing music for "Soul."