Pops of blue, orange, green and red stood out in the gray, rainy streets of downtown Minneapolis on Saturday morning, as brightly dressed fans ventured out to explore the Final Four festivities.

Vendors set up merchandise in the skyways and volunteers took their posts, ready to direct visitors to the Minneapolis Convention Center where the Final Four Fan Fest opened at 10 a.m. The Fan Fest includes interactive games, athlete appearances and other activities unrelated to basketball, like a climbing wall.

The number of people at the event was growing quickly in the hour after it opened, with a long line to get inside.

Matt Brokenshire, from Lansing, showed up at Fan Fest dressed in a full Michigan State suit — from his green jacket to white pants with the Michigan State ‘S’ logo to his green and white Nikes. This is the ninth Final Four he has attended, but he missed his team’s championship win in 2000 and is hoping for a repeat.

“We’re in Big Ten country, so I’m expecting a little more support here than anywhere else,” Brokenshire said.

Both he and Joey Longwerth, who flew in from Stuttgart, Germany for the event, were waiting in line to meet University of Oregon coach Dana Altman and University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams.

The Mary Tyler Moore statue is decorated for the Final Four outside the Tip-Off Tailgate on Nicollet Mall.

Longwerth one-upped Brokenshire, notching his 10th Final Four tournament. He said he likes Minneapolis’ compact layout and the ability to walk through the skyways to different events.

So with the wisdom of attending 10 consecutive Final Four tournaments under his belt, what is his prediction this time around?

“Not Auburn. Michigan State, probably,” Longwerth said.

Much of the action will not get underway until later Saturday in the afternoon, with a Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party along Nicollet Mall. The first game, Virginia against Auburn, starts shortly after 5 p.m., and Michigan State will take on Texas Tech at 7:49 p.m.

Like the Super Bowl, many Minnesotans wanted to be in on the excitement. The 2,000 open volunteer positions were filled within hours and there was a waitlist to participate.