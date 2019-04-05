What’s happening: A guide to Saturday’s Final Four events
Let the games begin! Here’s a roundup of the day’s Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.
3 things to do today
- Check out tomorrow’s NCAA stars, today! Members of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team will scrimmage against members of an all-star team of high school players from NBA academies across the country from 9 a.m. to noon at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Minnehaha Academy’s Jalen Suggs is a Team USA invitee. Free.
- Final Four Fan Fest continues: Doors open at 10 a.m. at Minneapolis Convention Center, with an assortment of family-friendly activities scheduled, including a chicken wing sampling and other activities courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings, a cheer clinic and numerous speakers and autograph sessions. Free admission for kids 12 and under.
- More tailgating on Nicollet Mall! OK, so maybe the organizers’ spelling wasn’t the best, but the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party features food, games, karaoke and a giant Ferris wheel. Saturday’s festivities, which include pep rallies for each team, begin at 2 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between S. 8th and 12th streets and continue until 10 p.m.
Today’s top stories
- "Awesome" atmosphere for Final Four events draws quite a crowd:The April culmination of March Madness was on full display Friday in downtown Minneapolis as tens of thousands of basketball fans hit the streets and skyways, reveling into the night in activities that stretched from U.S. Bank Stadium to the Minneapolis Convention Center and along Nicollet Mall.
- It's a funky Final Four but these teams are easy to like: The result of one of the greatest regional finals weekends in men’s NCAA tournament history is an odd assortment of teams that could walk down Nicollet Mall without being asked for an autograph, writes Jim Souhan.
- A bus ride to Ohio State left a lasting impression on Clem Haskins: Sitting across from the former Gophers coach in the front of a darkened, quiet bus for three hours was a lesson about being a black kid growing up as a basketball prospect in the Old South.
Where to watch the games
- Pretty much any bar in downtown Minneapolis: You can tune in Saturday at Erik the Red, Cowboy Jack’s, Brit’s Pub, Bus Stop Burgers, Finnegans Brew Co., Kieran’s Irish Pub, the Pourhouse, Brothers Bar & Grill, the Depot Tavern, the Loon Cafe, 8th Street Grill, Lyon’s Pub, Rock Bottom Brewery, Stadium Bar & Grill, Crooked Pint Ale House, Sneaky Pete’s, the Local and City Works.
- What if you just want to hang with fans of your team? The UVA Club of the Twin Cities is hosting a pre-game party Saturday at the Grand 1858 in southeast Minneapolis. Bent Brewstillery in Roseville is the “official Auburn Final Four watch location. Michigan State fans are invited to watch the game at the Office Pub and Grill, Sneaky Pete’s or GameWorks at Mall of America. The Texas Tech Alumni Association is pre-gaming at Lumber Exchange in downtown Minneapolis, while Brothers Bar & Grill will host a watch party for Red Raiders fans.
- Anything else? The Jonas Brothers are headlining the March Madness Music Series at the Armory, but it is sold out. First Avenue is throwing a “Jersey Jam” dance party. Enjoy a “whole hog brunch” Saturday and Sunday at Butcher & The Boar, burger joint Red Cow Uptown is hosting a watch party Saturday evening and Eat Street’s Pimento Jamaican Kitchen has specials all weekend. The Mall of America will feature a 3-on-3 tournament for college basketball players with a $150,000 grand prize and a special Basketball Championship Superstore.
Getting around
- These roads are closed: While there are some road closures surrounding U.S. Bank Stadium and Nicollet Mall, the footprint for the Final Four is much smaller than it was for last year’s Super Bowl. Bookmark this map of downtown Minneapolis to help you get around.
- Public transit is a great option: Metro Transit has created a handy guide to help locals and out-of-town college basketball fans navigate the light rail and bus systems. Rideshare app Lyft is teaming up with Captain Morgan to offer $20 ride credits to users 21 and older this weekend, though supplies are limited.
- What else is there to do? Never fear! If you need a break from basketball, check out our Essential Twin Cities Guide for tons of food, shopping and activity recommendations.