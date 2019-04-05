What’s happening: A guide to Saturday’s Final Four events

Let the games begin! Here’s a roundup of the day’s Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.

3 things to do today Check out tomorrow’s NCAA stars, today! Members of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team will scrimmage against members of an all-star team of high school players from NBA academies across the country from 9 a.m. to noon at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Minnehaha Academy’s Jalen Suggs is a Team USA invitee. Free. Final Four Fan Fest continues: Doors open at 10 a.m. at Minneapolis Convention Center, with an assortment of family-friendly activities scheduled, including a chicken wing sampling and other activities courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings, a cheer clinic and numerous speakers and autograph sessions. Free admission for kids 12 and under. More tailgating on Nicollet Mall! OK, so maybe the organizers’ spelling wasn’t the best, but the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party features food, games, karaoke and a giant Ferris wheel. Saturday’s festivities, which include pep rallies for each team, begin at 2 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between S. 8th and 12th streets and continue until 10 p.m.