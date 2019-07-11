FINA World Aquatic Championships

When: Friday-July 28

Where: Gwangju, South Korea

The event: Held every other year, the meet determines world champions in diving, swimming, water polo, synchronized swimming, open-water swimming and high diving. This year’s championship also is part of the qualifying process for the 2020 Olympics in some sports.

Minnesota connections: Members of the U.S. team include Gophers diver Sarah Bacon (women’s 1-meter and 3-meter diving); Gophers graduate assistant diving coach Ellie Smart (women’s high diving); and swimmer Regan Smith of Lakeville (women’s 200-meter backstroke). Canada’s team includes Gophers swimmer Mackenzie Padington (women’s 400, 800 and 1500 freestyles) and former Gophers swimmer Kierra Smith (women’s 100 breaststroke).

TV: NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel will air live coverage each day. The full schedule is available at nbcsports.com.